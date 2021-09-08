Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lessened by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,066 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $77,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 110,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 86,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,120. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

