Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $225.34 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $225,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. 70,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,247. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

