Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $114.82 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,023 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $114,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 633.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 136,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,297,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,647,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

