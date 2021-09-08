Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,428 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

