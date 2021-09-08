iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

