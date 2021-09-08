Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,442,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.