Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.16. 34,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

