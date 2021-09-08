CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.87 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.22. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £263.39 million and a P/E ratio of -45.48.

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

