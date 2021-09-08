CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.87 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.22. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £263.39 million and a P/E ratio of -45.48.

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

