New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 131,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,837,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

