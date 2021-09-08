Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 2.9%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.