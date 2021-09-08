Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

