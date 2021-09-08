MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 390,154 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $19.03.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
