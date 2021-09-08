Bitcoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.61 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $662.67 or 0.01433818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and $4.61 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,216.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00580851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00336772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,840,369 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

