XRP Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $51.55 billion and $10.40 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00185232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.54 or 0.07208504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.69 or 0.99633989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.27 or 0.00729765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00895260 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,287,008 coins and its circulating supply is 46,542,338,341 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

