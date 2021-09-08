Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report sales of $329.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of ITOS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,173 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.