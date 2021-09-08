Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 131.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

