Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,884 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

