Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 6,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,033. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

