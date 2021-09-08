Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 104,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,249. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

