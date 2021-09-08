DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMDS shares. Shore Capital increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LON SMDS traded down GBX 9.98 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 452.32 ($5.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,310,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,768. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 421.18. The stock has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

