FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) is JCSD Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JCSD Capital LLC reduced its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. FB Financial comprises approximately 3.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.22% of FB Financial worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,130,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

