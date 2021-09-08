Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.19. 3,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,505. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.99. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

