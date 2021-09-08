JCSD Capital LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. nCino accounts for about 2.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,083 shares of company stock worth $3,152,806. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,358. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.62. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

