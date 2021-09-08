Bank of Marin Buys 84 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.57. 24,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

