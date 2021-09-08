5,900 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,373 shares of company stock valued at $168,172,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Truist raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ traded down $9.18 on Wednesday, reaching $256.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,137. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

