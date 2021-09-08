Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 112.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $147,374,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $351.72. 91,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

