Canal Insurance CO Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 1.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 135,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 133,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.