The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stake Cut by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. The First Bancshares makes up 6.7% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.94% of The First Bancshares worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.