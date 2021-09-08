Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Domtar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Domtar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar stock remained flat at $$55.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.87. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

