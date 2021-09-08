Kellner Capital LLC Buys Shares of 120,659 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,966,000. Proofpoint comprises approximately 6.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

PFPT remained flat at $$175.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

