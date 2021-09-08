Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 157,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,521. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

