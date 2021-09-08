Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.