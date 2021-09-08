Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. 19,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 702,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 140,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 976,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

