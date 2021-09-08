Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Avaya stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

