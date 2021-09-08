Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

RLGT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,556. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.