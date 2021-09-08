Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,611 shares of company stock valued at $42,970,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.