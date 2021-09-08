Credits (CS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.42 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $151,036.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

