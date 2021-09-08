Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

INOV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 21,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.