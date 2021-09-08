Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 5,535 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,787. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock worth $1,749,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

