Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Increased by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $107,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

