Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,806. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

