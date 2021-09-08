Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.27. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,762. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.38 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

