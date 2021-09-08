Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RZLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

RZLT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,608. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

