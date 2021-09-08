Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,463.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,322.46.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
