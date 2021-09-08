Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,463.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,322.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

