724 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $337.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

