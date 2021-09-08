KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $94.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

