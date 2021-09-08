Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $337,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 94.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

MDT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.73. 14,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,179. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

