Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,014 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

