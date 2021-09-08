Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,622 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.07% of TC Energy worth $33,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,362. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

