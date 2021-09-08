Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 124,014 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,014 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

